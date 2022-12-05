Stabbing leaves 1 dead, several injured in Port Alberni, B.C.
Mounties in Port Alberni, B.C., are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead and three others injured over the weekend.
Police say they were called to the 3600-block of 4th Avenue around 9 p.m. Friday for a report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found four people suffering from stab wounds, including the suspect in the incident.
Police did not say if it was the suspect or one of the victims that died Friday.
"We don’t believe there is any risk to the general public, this is an isolated incident," said Port Alberni RCMP Const. Richard Johns in a release Monday.
"Officers from our Major Crime Section spent the night investigating, and will continue until all of the details have been unearthed," he said.
"All persons involved in the incident are identified and the investigation is under control," said Johns.
The Port Alberni RCMP say they will not be releasing further details as of Monday.
