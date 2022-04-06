iHeartRadio

Stabbing near Rundle LRT station sends 1 to hospital

Calgary Police Service (file)

A man was taken to hospital early Wednesday after a reported stabbing.

Police said a man walked into a bus shelter near the Rundle LRT station in northeast Calgary, saying he had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One person was taken into custody.

No other information was available.

