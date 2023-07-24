iHeartRadio

Stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square leaves 1 male injured: police


Police tape is shown in this file photo. A woman and her three children were found dead in an Oklahoma home Thursday evening in what may be a murder-suicide following an hourslong standoff, authorities said. (Graeme Roy / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

One person was injured following a stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square this morning, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the area of Dundas and Victoria streets shortly after 8 a.m. for reports of an altercation between three males.

Police said they arrived to find one male suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.

Two suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot, police said, but no suspect descriptions have been released.

STABBING:
Dundas Sq + Victoria St
8:02 a.m.
- Reports of an altercation between 3 males
- One male was stabbed
- Injuries are non-life-threatening
- Two male suspects fled the area on foot
- Anyone w/info contact police @TPS51Div#GO1719057
^lb

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 24, 2023
