Stabbing outside Calgary Tim Hortons leaves victim with serious injuries

Calgary police say one person was taken to hospital on Tuesday after a stabbing in the community of Southwood.

Officers were called to the Tim Hortons in the 10000 block of Elbow Drive S.W. at about 1:30 p.m. for reports of an assault that happened outside the eatery.

Police say the victim, a man who was approximately 40, appeared to be suffering from at least one stab wound.

He was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

"It is not known at this time what caused the altercation," police said in a statement.

Speaking to CTV News, Douglas Simpson says he gave the victim first aid after he stumbled into the Tim Hortons looking for help.

"I ran over to him, took my belt off, got the belt up as high as I could on his leg, cinched it, got him down on the ground, got him to raise his leg, and then one of the other ladies that works there was kind enough to also give me her belt so I was able to secure a second tourniquet on him."

Officers took a minor into custody but charges haven't been laid.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from Bill Macfarlane