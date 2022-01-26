Stabbing suspect arrested days after 'troubling' attack in Vancouver Tim Hortons

Days after an alarming and seemingly unprovoked stabbing inside a Tim Hortons restaurant in downtown Vancouver, a suspect has been arrested and charged.

Authorities said they received a number of tips after releasing surveillance video of the attack this week, which helped investigators to identify a suspect.

On Tuesday afternoon, members of the Vancouver Police Department's Emergency Response Team apprehended a 27-year-old man near Granville and Helmcken streets.

"We’re relieved to have made an arrest so quickly in this troubling case, and hope this helps restore the sense of safety that some people have lost," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release Wednesday. "Everyone who came forward with information deserves credit for this quick arrest."

David Richard Morin has since been charged with aggravated assault, and remains in custody.

Authorities previously said the victim, identified as a 25-year-old Mexican tourist, was attacked "completely without warning" at the Tim Hortons in Harbour Centre on Saturday morning.

The surveillance video released Monday shows a suspect approaching the victim from behind and stabbing him repeatedly in the back and shoulder. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is expected to survive.

The incident was one of several apparently random assaults that have raised alarm in Metro Vancouver in recent weeks. On New Year's Eve, a 22-year-old woman was thrown against the wall of the Hotel Georgia on New Year's Eve.

Authorities announced Tuesday that a suspect has been arrested in that attack as well.