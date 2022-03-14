Stabbing suspect sought after pub brawl in Kamloops sends 3 people to hospital: RCMP

Mounties in Kamloops are appealing to the public for help tracking down a suspect after a pub brawl sent three people to hospital with stab wounds over the weekend.

Kamloops RCMP said the incident unfolded inside a pub in the 700 block of Sydney Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

"According to the investigation so far, two women began fighting inside the pub, then went outside and continued on in the parking lot," said Const. Crystal Evelyn in a news release.

"The altercation escalated and one woman allegedly stabbed the other woman, the woman's companion, and a bystander who tried to break it up."

Police said the three victims were taken to hospital but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The suspect fled the scene with a man in a white truck.

She is described as white with long, straight, dark hair, and was wearing a white Run DMC crop top and jeans.

The man she left with is also described as white and was wearing a white hoodie, police said.

Anyone with information or dash cam video of the area is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2022-7806.