Stabbing suspect turns herself in to Saint John police
The Saint John Police Force says a woman wanted in connection with a stabbing that sent another woman to hospital turned herself in Monday.
The 31-year-old woman was arrested for aggravated assault and released from custody on conditions. She is due in court on Feb. 23, 2023.
On Friday around 2:48 p.m., emergency crews responded to a parking lot on Peters Street, where someone was reportedly stabbed.
Police arrived on scene and found a 40-year-old woman with injuries as a result of the altercation.
She was taken to hospital, where she remains in serious condition.
Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and they were urging her to turn herself in. They also say they believe she knows the victim.
Investigators are looking to speak to witnesses or anyone in the area that has video surveillance of the incident.
The Saint John Police Force is asking anyone with any other information about the incident to call them at 1-506-648-3333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
