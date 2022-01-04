iHeartRadio

Stabbing under investigation in Downtown Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating a stabbing in Downtown Kitchener that sent one person to hospital.

Officials tweeted about the incident around 10 p.m. Monday.

Police say a male was found with stab wounds in the area of Queen Street and Halls Lane and was taken to hospital.

Police closed off intersection for the investigation. They're asking the public to avoid the area.

