Stabbing victim found during routine police patrol in Abbotsford

Police in Abbotsford are investigating after offices conducting a routine patrol of the city located a stabbing victim.

Officers said the woman was found early Thursday morning at the intersection of Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way.

Those who found her realized the 37-year-old was in medical distress, and later determined she'd been stabbed.

Her injuries are considered serious, but no further information was provided.

In a news release Friday about the stabbing, the Abbotsford Police Department said its major crime unit is leading the investigation.

The team is looking into what the motive may have been, and trying to identify a suspect.

Police ask anyone who saw what happened or were in the area, especially with a dash cam, before and after the incident to contact investigators.

They said the woman was found shortly before 3 a.m., but did not say when she'd been attacked.