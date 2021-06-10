Stabbing victim in life-threatening condition following overnight attack in Temple

One man is in hospital with life-threatening wounds following an early morning stabbing in a northeast neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to a location along Templemont Road N.E, in the community of Temple, shortly before 1 a.m. following reports of a fight involving two people.

A man suffering from stab wounds was found on scene and transported by ambulance to hospital.

His assailant fled the scene prior to the arrival of the police. A description of the suspect has not been released.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.