Stabbing victim's condition stabilized following attack near Memorial Drive

The Calgary Police Service has reopened a section of the Bow River pathway as well as a lane of eastbound Memorial Drive in the northeast following a Thursday night stabbing.

CPS officials say one person was stabbed and transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition.

An EMS spokesperson says a paramedic crew responded to the scene at 9:30 p.m. and the victim, a man believed to be his 30s, suffered multiple traumatic injuries from an edged weapon.

"What was concerning to our paramedics was the nature and the number of injuries this man had sustained," said EMS public education officer Stuart Brideaux. "It was quite a multitude of stabs and slash wounds that he had sustained.

"It was also unclear to EMS where this incident may have exactly occurred or even the time frame between when he had been injured and when 911 was called."

Police have not indicated whether any arrests have been made in connection with the attack.

CPS officials confirmed the stabbing victim's condition had stabilized as of Friday afternoon.

A portion of the river pathway between the Centre Street Bridge and Edmonton Trail was closed to pedestrians and cyclists, and one eastbound lane of Memorial Drive was closed to traffic in the area from Thursday night until late Friday morning