Stabbing victim walks to Forest Lawn McDonald's in search of help

A man walked into a Calgary McDonald's restaurant Tuesday and informed a staff member that he'd been stabbed.

The incident took place a little before 3 p.m. at the McDonald's located on the 4600 block of 17th Avenue S.E.

After informing McDonald's staff that he was injured, he was transported to hospital in serious condition.

According to a police spokesperson, the offenders fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police are working to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.