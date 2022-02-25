Stabilization at Waterloo-Wellington hospitals as surgeries ramp up

Waterloo-Wellington hospitals have seen the number of COVID-19-positive patients and staff impacted by the virus come down.

However, officials stressed that proof of vaccination will still be required in local hospitals beyond March 1 for all staff, physicians, volunteers and care partners.

"Some of our hospitals continue to deal with active outbreaks, reminding us that although the number of COVID-positive cases is declining, we must continue to take every possible precaution to protect our patients and staff," said the release.

Officials said hospitals have nearly resumed all diagnostic imaging and endoscopy, and more operating room capacity is expected in the coming weeks.

They also provide a breakdown on the percentage of surgeries that have resumed:

Cambridge Memorial Hospital is at 47 per cent, and is expected to reach 62 per cent next week

Guelph General Hospital is fluctuating between 37 to 50 per cent with a planned increase in the coming weeks

Grand River Hospital is at 71 per cent

St. Mary's is at 51 per cent with goal reaching 70 per cent in March

Wellington Healthcare Alliance is at 75 per cent

“Although each hospital’s ability to ramp up will vary slightly based on unique areas of specialty, we will continue to move forward as a system of care. In continuing to support one another in smoothing capacity issues across our hospitals, we will work together towards our first collective goal of 70 per cent of major surgeries resumed to support our patients," said Lee Fairclough, regional hospital lead for COVID response and president at St. Mary's Hospital.

Officials noted they will no longer provide weekly COVID-19 hospitalization data after Friday's update.