Staff at 2 B.C. prisons seize $340K worth of contraband in 3 days

Staff at two federal prisons in B.C.'s Fraser Valley recently made three significant seizures of contraband in three consecutive days.

The first – and largest – seizure happened on July 5 at Matsqui Institution, a medium-security federal facility in Abbotsford.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Correctional Service of Canada said a package containing "methamphetamine, THC shatter, fentanyl and other drugs, drug-related paraphernalia, and communication-related devices" was intercepted "as a result of the vigilance of staff members."

The service estimated that the items seized had an "institutional value" of $280,750.

The following day, July 6, staff at the maximum security Kent Institution in Agassiz intercepted a similar package, this one containing "methamphetamine and other drugs, drug paraphernalia, two cell phones and telecommunication-related items," according to the CSC.

That package contained contraband with an estimated institutional value of $53,900.

Finally, on July 7, officials at Kent Institution conducted a search, during which they seized two cellphones and some methamphetamine, with an estimated institutional value of $7,000.

The CSC did not specify the amounts of drugs seized in its news releases on the incidents.

Authorities estimate "institutional value" based on multiple factors, but it generally reflects the fact that contraband items have a greater monetary value inside a prison than they do on the street.

"Each institution's values will vary, as they depend on the regional or local jurisdiction's trends, including drug prices," said Kent Institution assistant warden Kim MacPherson in an email to CTV News in March.

"Additionally, an institution’s security level can also be a factor which will affect the institutional value of contraband and unauthorized items."

The CSC said it is "heightening measures" to prevent contraband from entering its institutions, listing "ion scanners" and drug-detecting dogs among the tools it uses to prevent unauthorized items out of B.C. prisons.

"CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions," the service said in its statements about the latest seizures.