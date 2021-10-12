Staff at COVID-19 testing clinic help revive man suffering heart attack while playing hockey
Staff members of a COVID-19 testing clinic helped revive a man in his 60s who suffered a heart attack while playing hockey.
A joint release from the Ottawa Paramedic Service and the Montfort Hospital said the man suddenly collapsed during hockey practice at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex on Friday and stopped breathing. Teammates started CPR and sought help.
A staff member at the COVID-19 assessment centre at the arena, operated by Montfort, notified her colleagues.
Nurse Alessa Faubert and Dr. Antoine Gagnon quickly grabbed the arena's public access defibrillator and gave the man two shocks, at which point he regained consciousness and began breathing on his own again.
"The quick response of the players and staff present gave him the best chance of survival," the release said.
Ottawa paramedics arrived a short time later and took the man to the hospital.
There are approximately 1,000 public access defibrillators across Ottawa in arenas, libraries and other public spaces.
The Ottawa Paramedic Service says the Public Access Defibrillation Program has helped save more than 140 lives since it was started in 2001.
-
Poll shows Gondek and Farkas in virtual tie as mayoral race hits the homestretchA new poll shows that the race to become Calgary's next mayor is neck and neck, with a virtual tie between the top two candidates, Jyoti Gondek and Jeromy Farkas.
-
Wright scores pair of goals to lead Atletico 4-3 over Edmonton in CPLBrian Wright scored a pair of goals to lead Atletico Ottawa to a 4-3 victory over FC Edmonton in Canadian Premier League soccer action on Tuesday.
-
Call for B.C. inquiry after officials 'ignore the science' of airborne COVID-19 spreadOne of the key figures in Canada’s inquiry into the SARS outbreak is calling for an inquiry into B.C.’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, describing the province's rejection of scientific evidence a failure that likely cost lives.
-
Canucks’ Brandon Sutter struggles with lingering COVID-19 symptomsIt’s unclear when veteran Vancouver Canucks centreman will get back on the ice.
-
RCMP arrest three in connection with attempted break and enter at NB Power substationSackville RCMP say they have arrested three people after an attempted break and enter at an NB Power substation in Memramcook, N.B.
-
Canada-U.S. will reopen land border to fully vaccinated visitors in NovemberThe United States land and sea border will reopen to non-essential travel in November after a record long closure due to concerns over COVID-19, Congress members say.
-
Vaccine deadline for city and provincial staff fast approachingThe deadlines for City of Winnipeg and provincial workers to get fully vaccinated is quickly approaching, but what happens if the workers aren't fully vaccinated?
-
Ground breaks for new Sault social services headquartersThe $16.4 million project will see all social services programming housed under one roof.
-
Crash on major Kitchener road prompts transit detourSeveral Grand River Transit stops have been closed following a collision on a major Kitchener Road.