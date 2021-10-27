Staff at Guelph business find burglar inside store: police

Guelph police are investigating after they say staff at a business in the west-end found a burglar in the store when they arrived at work on Tuesday.

Officers were called to an alarm at a business in the area of Silvercreek Parkway North near Speedvale Avenue West. According to police, staff members reported a man had left the store a few minutes earlier and was last seen on Greengate Road.

Surveillance video from the restaurant showed a man getting into the store through a back door. He picked up some merchandise, but left empty-handed, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a black and white camouflage jacket, black pants, white shoes and a face covering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.