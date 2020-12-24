Some staff at St. Mary's General Hospital have received their COVID-19 vaccines.

The hospital tweeted a photo of four staff who were able to get the vaccine at Grand River Hospital on Wednesday.

Something to celebrate!



Our own Susie Young, Dr. Eric Hentschel, Sean Winter and Cameron Little got their COVID-19 vaccines yesterday @grhospitalkw.



After long-term care workers get the shots, small numbers from high priority groups at hospitals are offered them by lottery. pic.twitter.com/IVHxnV1PR4

The doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Waterloo Region on Monday and the first doses were administered on Tuesday.

Dr. Rupinder Sahsi, a doctor from Cambridge, also tweeted a picture from Grand River Hospital, saying he's helping administer the vaccine.

Watching this smooth-operating machine at @grhospitalkw administering #PfizerBioNTech #COVID19 vaccine to local priority LTC staff.



(I'm working, not receiving, my turn will come)



Witnessing this may have brought a tear to my eye... but I admit nothing. pic.twitter.com/9q4Tc5aj8f

