Staff at Waterloo child-care centre walk off job to call for action from province

Staff at a Waterloo daycare centre walked off the job Monday, taking a day of action to call on the province to add child-care workers to the COVID-19 vaccination priority list.

All 42 staff at Emmanuel at Brighton Child Care had signs saying "E is for Essential" and "Vaccinate child-care workers," and chanting they deserve to be vaccinated now.

Staff said they want to be prioritized in vaccine rollout, since they're working with children between 16 months and five years old, many of whom aren't able to wear a mask.

"We know there aren't enough vaccines in Waterloo Region," executive director Dana Bernhardt said. "The fact that we don't know when, could be June before we are vaccinated, and they are here every day. Normally these playgrounds are filled with children, they are playing and happy and thriving, and the educators are not distanced from them in any capacity."

Staff said they're concerned about potentially exposing themselves to COVID-19 at work and bringing it home to their families.