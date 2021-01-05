There are now 14 institutional outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka following confirmation of a staff member case at a Bracebridge long-term care home.

According to the District of Muskoka, a staff member working at the Pines Long-Term Care Home has tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member is said to be symptomatic as of Tuesday morning and in isolation at home.

The area in the long-term care home where the staff member worked has been declared in outbreak status by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

As an added measure, the district says all residents the infected staff member came into contact with have been placed on isolation precautions.

Testing of all residents in the home area will take place Wednesday as the district follows guidance from the health unit.

In a release provided to CTV News Tuesday night, District of Muskoka chair John Klinck says the district "Remains focused on protecting residents and staff at the Pines Long-Term Care Home from COVID-19."

The release adds, "Proactive and mandatory weekly testing for all staff will be completed this week as scheduled to support early detection, and will continue until further notice from public health experts."

Vaccinations of residents, according to district officials, could happen as early as Friday.