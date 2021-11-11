Staff member at school in Toronto charged in alleged sexual assault of nine-year-old girl

Police have laid charges against a staff member at a Toronto Catholic school in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl.

According to police, a girl who attended Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Agincourt was sexually assaulted multiple times between January 2015 and June 2017.

Members of the Sex Crimes Unit with the Child & Youth Advocacy Centre launched an investigation in October.

On Nov. 8, officers arrested 61-year-old Bruce Treliving of Toronto and charged him with sexual assault and sexual interference.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Dec. 22.

The accused has been employed as a janitor with the Toronto Catholic District School Board since 2000, police said.

In a statement to CP24.com, the TCDSB said “the safety and well-being of students is deeply important” for the school board.

“The Board continues to cooperate with Toronto Police Service (TPS) during this ongoing investigation,’ the statement read. “TCDSB is also actively reaching out to students and their families at the affected school to offer any support or assistance that is needed. As this investigation is ongoing, we cannot comment further on this matter during this time.”

Police also released a photo of the accused and said they are concerned there may be more victims.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information to contact them or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.