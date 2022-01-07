Staff member at Sudbury Catholic school charged with sexual assault, luring
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 38-year-old staff member at Bishop Alexander Carter Catholic Secondary School with several sex offences involving a youth under age 18.
Police say they received the complaint Dec. 16 and made the arrest Jan. 5.
The 38-year-old man is charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and luring a young person under 18 years of age.
He was released on an undertaking with a first appearance in court on March 16. Police said his name can't be released as the information has not yet been sworn to through the court process.
"Due to the sensitive nature of this incident and in order to protect the identity of the survivor, no further details will be provided," police said.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
