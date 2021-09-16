Staff member at Sudbury's Finlandia Village tests positive for COVID-19

Some residents at Finlandia Village in Greater Sudbury are in isolation after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to residents and their families, the long-term care home said the case was identified in a staff member who works in the Lepokoti Apartment building (Block F).

"Rest assured that we have taken swift action to halt the spread of the virus through rigorous infection management practices and procedures," CEO David Munch said in the memo.

"We are working in close partnership with Public Health to ensure every possible step is taken to protect our residents. The health and safety of our residents, and the team members who serve them, is our highest priority."

Residents who were in close contact with the staff member have been isolated, and Finlandia has assigned staff to work in that area only.

"We know isolation can be very hard on our residents and we are focused on providing them with the best possible care during this difficult time," Munch said. "Our team members are going above and beyond to ensure our residents’ well-being."

"We thank you for your understanding during this time and assure you that we are continuing to make decisions in the best interest of our residents and team members to ensure their health and safety, first and foremost," Munch added.