Staff members spot suspect after catalytic converter stolen from charity's van in Nanaimo

Mounties in Nanaimo say they have arrested a 30-year-old "prolific offender" who was "caught red handed" with a catalytic converter stolen from a local charitable organization.

The suspect was arrested just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, just a few hours after police were notified of the theft, according to a news release from Nanaimo RCMP.

Around 6:30 that morning, staff from BGC Central Vancouver Island - also known as the Boys and Girls Club - called police to report that a catalytic converter had been sawed off of one of their vans at their facility on Cranberry Ave. in Nanaimo.

Staff provided a surveillance image of the alleged thief to police, but it didn't take a lot of detective work to find the man.

Police said BGC Central Vancouver Island manager Linda Janes "just happened to be looking out toward the roadway" when she saw a man riding a bicycle and carrying a catalytic converter.

"Janes also noted that the man looked strikingly similar to the suspect in the theft video," police said in their release.

Janes and a colleague began following the man "at a safe distance," and called police to let them know what was happening.

Soon, officers were able to locate the suspect on Extension Road, near Country Hills Drive. They arrested him and recovered the stolen item, which Janes took to a nearby muffler shop to confirm it had come from the BGC van.

The theft forced the organization to cancel several outings, police said, adding that it cost the club about $500 to replace the catalytic converter.

The arrested man faces charges of possession of stolen property, theft under $5,000, obstruction and breach of probation, police said.

"He was released from custody while police investigate this and other criminal matters involving him," police said.