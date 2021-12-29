Staff shortage behind Orillia's temporary pause on public recreational activities

A staff shortage has led to the temporary cancellation of activities at Orillia's recreation facilities.

In a news release, the city says it is being forced to pause public programming for the next two weeks, blaming impacts from COVID-19.

"We ask for your patience and understanding while we pause public programming at this time due to low staffing levels, and we encourage residents to stay active outdoors and take advantage of our beautiful parks and trail system while maintaining distancing and adhering to public health measures," Mayor Steve Clarke said in the news release.

As a result, public access to recreation facilities and services in Orillia will end on Dec. 30. Activities including swimming lessons, registered programming and pre-registered drop-in programs will be cancelled as of Dec. 31. Those activities are not scheduled to resume until at least Jan. 14.

Certain pre-booked user groups will still have access to the Orillia Recreation Centre, Brian Orser Arena and Rotary Place. Refunds will be issued for January memberships to the Orillia Recreation Centre.

The city has also confirmed all New Year's Eve activities are cancelled.

All other city services and facilities are open as usual.