Staff shortage forces temporary closure of emergency department at Manitoba health centre
The emergency department at one Manitoba health centre is temporarily closed amid staffing shortages.
According to a statement from Prairie Mountain Health CEO Brian Schoonbaert, emergency department services at Glenboro Health Centre are temporarily suspended. Instead, the health centre will function as a transitional care facility, which means patients who are medically stable will receive care as they wait for personal care home (PCH) placement or access to other services, such as home care.
Prairie Mountain Health is actively recruiting doctors, nurses and other health-care staff. Schoonbaert added that one remaining physician and a nurse practitioner provide primary care clinics and care for PCH residents in Glenboro.
Those who require emergency care in the area should call 911. Emergency medical services will then take you to the nearest open emergency department.
