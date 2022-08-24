Staff shortages force overnight closures of emergency departments across region

Another round of closures are coming to emergency departments across the region later this week.

According to a press release, the Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance has announced the following closures due to staff shortages at the Wingham and District Hospital Emergency Department:

Friday, Aug. 26 from 5:00 p.m. until Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7:00 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27 from 5:00 p.m. until Sunday, Aug. 28 at 7:00 a.m.

Hospitals closest to Wingham include the following:

Listowel – 35 km

Clinton – 36 km

Walkerton - 39 km

Palmerston – 43 km

Goderich – 47 km

Seaforth – 49 km

Kincardine – 55 km

In addition, the South Bruce Grey Health Centre also announced Wednesday multiple overnight emergency room closures in its hospitals due to staff shortages.

The emergency department at the Durham hospital will be closed from:

Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 8:00 p.m. until Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, the emergency department at the hospital in Chesley will be closed from:

Saturday, Aug. 27 from 5:00 p.m. until Sunday, Aug. 28 at 7:00 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 29 from 5:00 p.m. until Tuesday, Aug. 30 until 7:00 a.m.

"All efforts to find staffing for the Emergency Department have been undertaken without success," the release reads.

Health Connect Ontario is available for non-emergency health related calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 8-1-1.

For medical emergencies, 9-1-1 is always available and ambulances will remain available to the community and surrounding hospitals.