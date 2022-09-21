Staff shortages resulting in cancelled appointments at kids’ diabetes clinic

Staffing shortages have resulted in multiple appointments being cancelled at a pediatric diabetes clinic in Winnipeg.

A spokesperson for Shared Health confirmed that more than 70 appointments have been cancelled since August at the clinic, which is located at the Health Sciences Centre. They said recent staffing changes are to blame.

“A nurse at the clinic was seconded last month to work at HSC Children’s (Hospital), which has seen increased patient volumes in recent months while experiencing the same staffing challenges as seen elsewhere in Manitoba and Canada,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “A second staff member subsequently left the clinic for another opportunity while a third staffer is currently on a leave of absence.”

The spokesperson added a new staff member will begin working next month. They add families who had appointments cancelled will be rescheduled once clinic dates are confirmed. Families can currently access care through their pediatrician or primary care doctor.