Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is asking all staff and students in the 5/6, 6/7, and 7/8 classes at Centre Peel Public School to self-isolate until the end of the day on Jan.1.

In a Sunday news release, the health unit says it is alerting members of the community after three positive cases of COVID-19 were found at the Drayton, Ont. school.

Along with the self-isolation, staff and students in the classes are being asked to get a COVID-19 test as soon as possible.

All other staff and students not in the mentioned classes at the school are at low risk, according to WDGPH, and should only get tested if they are experiencing symptoms.