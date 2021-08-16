Staffing challenges still limit Manitoba restaurant reopening capabilities

It has been nearly ten days since Manitoba began its latest round of relaxed COVID-19 restrictions. Since then, the restaurant industry has been adjusting to life without capacity limits, contact tracing and same-household requirements for diners.

Shaun Jeffery, CEO of the Manitoba Restaurant and Food Service Association, told CTV Morning Live that while his association’s members have welcomed the relaxed restrictions, some pandemic-related challenges persist.

“With us opening up to bigger capacity levels, we’re finding it really tough to attract staff back to our industry. Unfortunately, that’s resulting in a lot of restaurants having to run limited hours, and not open for lunch,” said Jeffery.

He said staffing challenges make it difficult to maximize operating hours, and that those extra hours are needed as restaurants try to recoup some of the losses incurred during the pandemic. Jeffery says his members have traditionally been the number one supplier of jobs to Manitobans aged 16 to 24.

“We can provide you an amazing opportunity to buy that first car, pay for your school tuition or have a supplementary job while you’re trying to take care of your kids at home. We’re launching our own media campaign just pretty much outlining that we’re hiring,” Jeffery said.

Jeffery also said though some restrictions on indoor dining have been eliminated, restaurants still have measures to reduce COVID-19 transmission risks. He mentioned mask requirements for staff and mask recommendations for customers.

“You have barriers in restaurants, you have staff wearing masks, and you have a lot of social distancing requirements that are still in place now. It’s never been a safer time to go to a restaurant because we need (customers) now more than ever.”

