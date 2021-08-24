'Staffing issue' closes Vancouver Island hospital emergency room overnight

A Vancouver Island Hospital closed its emergency department to new patients Saturday night due to "a staffing issue."

Island Health said in a post on Facebook at 7:15 p.m. Saturday that Saanich Peninsula Hospital would not be accepting new patients until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

In its post, the health authority did not elaborate on what the "staffing issue" was that had caused the closure.

In a statement on Sunday, Island Health confirmed that the issue was "a nurse staffing shortage."

"Diversion is a last resort, and we try our very best to cover shifts but there are times, despite these efforts, that these temporary shortages occur," the health authority said in its statement.

"We understand the impact this had on area residents who may have required emergency services last evening, and we apologize for this temporary diversion."

Hospitals across the province have been struggling with a shortage of nurses and other medical staff.

Burnout from the stress of being on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic has been exacerbating the problem across B.C., but Island Health did not give any indication that the specific issue at Saanich Peninsula was pandemic-related.

"Anyone requiring emergency treatment should go to the emergency departments at Victoria General Hospital or Royal Jubilee Hospital," the health authority said in its post. "Peninsula residents with emergency health care needs should call 911 for transport to the most appropriate and available facility."

Island Health advised patients who weren't sure whether their condition would warrant an emergency room visit to call 811 or visit the HealthLinkBC website.

The closure was in place overnight, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Island Health confirmed Sunday.