Staffing issues impact Labour Day drop-ins at Vancouver pools, lifeguarding at local beach

A shortage of lifeguards and staff impacted drop-ins at two outdoor pools in Vancouver as well as lifeguarding at a local beach on Labour Day.

The Vancouver Park Board said in a message on social media Monday the Kitsilano and New Brighton pools couldn't accommodate drop-ins after 3 p.m. "as a result of staffing availability."

Staffing issues also affected Sunset Beach, which didn't have a designated lifeguard zone for the entire day.

"Signage has been posted reminding swimmers of the dangers associated with unsupervised swimming," a message from the park board said.

"English Bay is the closest beach with a designated lifeguarded zone."

Lifeguard shortages have been an issue at Vancouver pools and beaches throughout the summer, leading to closures and last-minute changes to drop-in schedules.

Last month, the park board reminded the public that pools may not look busy at times when there's a reduced capacity.

"The number of swimmers allowed in a pool at any given time is not just based on the size of the facility, but also on the number of lifeguards available," a statement from the park board said.

The park board said it did try to prepare for the summer, hiring 152 lifeguards ahead of the season, but said the total number is down 30 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels.

"While 152 lifeguards may seem like a lot, this figure only reflects the total number of lifeguards in the system, and does not accurately depict the number of lifeguards available on a day-to-day basis to take shifts," the park board's statement said.