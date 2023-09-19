Staffing shortage means reduced hours for Manitoulin emergency department
Due to a shortage of available doctors, Manitoulin Health Centre said Tuesday it will only be operating one of its two emergency departments for several days in October.
“The Little Current emergency department will remain open 24/7 while the Mindemoya emergency department will be closed on several days throughout October,” the centre said in a news release.
“Closure dates will be shared publicly as they are confirmed. All other hospital operations in Mindemoya will be operating normally.”
Residents can still call Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000 for health care advice. And the centre said people on Manitoulin Island will continue to receive emergency health services by either calling 911 or by visiting Manitoulin Health Centre’s other emergency department in Little Current.
“We are working diligently to limit the closures,” the release said.
“More details will be released closer to the closure dates. We truly apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
