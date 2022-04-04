Staffing shortages shut down Tottenham school
Due to staffing shortages, a Tottenham school is closed to in-person learning on Monday.
The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDB) announced that St. James Catholic School will move to online learning.
The school boards says transportation and before and after school child care will not be provided while the school is closed.
St. James closing on Monday is the third time an area school has shuttered over the last month due to staffing shortages.
On Friday, Saint Gabriel the Archangel was closed due to a lack of staff, and Holy Cross Catholic School in Innisfil closed its doors on March 4 for similiar reasons.
The Catholic Board said the closure was partly due to COVID-19 related absences.
SMCDSB plans to provide updates to families regarding the status of reopening.
