Staffing shortages temporarily close 3 Edmonton DynaLife labs

Three patient care centre medical laboratories administered by DynaLife will temporarily shut down due to COVID-19-related "localized staff shortages."

DynaLife announced the closures on Friday and offered no dates for reopening. The closures affect the College Plaza, Abbotsfield, and Downtown labs.

"Please be advised we will be temporarily closing some of our smaller Patient Care Centres," DynaLife said on its website.

"As always, we remain committed to the highest level of care for our patients," the medical laboratory said. "Alternate locations will remain open to serve the health care needs of our patients."

DynaLife suggests several alternate locations for those that are closed, including Trail South, Heritage, Oliver Park, Belmont, and Northgate.

"For the safety of our patients and staff we hope this is a temporary closure and that we will be able to open these locations soon," DynaLife told CTV News Edmonton in a statement.