Staffing shortages will temporarily close Clinton Public Hospital emergency department

Staffing shortages will temporarily close the emergency department at the Clinton Public Hospital for a short period at the beginning of July.

Starting on July 2, the hospital’s emergency department will close for three days, the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance said in a media release.

The emergency department is scheduled to reopen on July 5 at 8 a.m.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 9-1-1. Paramedics will get you to the nearest Emergency Department for care, the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance said.

Nearby emergency departments at the Seaforth Community Hospital and Alexandra Marine & General Hospital remain open.