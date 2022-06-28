Staffing shortages will temporarily close Clinton Public Hospital emergency department
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Staffing shortages will temporarily close the emergency department at the Clinton Public Hospital for a short period at the beginning of July.
Starting on July 2, the hospital’s emergency department will close for three days, the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance said in a media release.
The emergency department is scheduled to reopen on July 5 at 8 a.m.
Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 9-1-1. Paramedics will get you to the nearest Emergency Department for care, the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance said.
Nearby emergency departments at the Seaforth Community Hospital and Alexandra Marine & General Hospital remain open.
