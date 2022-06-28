iHeartRadio

Staffing shortages will temporarily close Clinton Public Hospital emergency department

Exterior of the Clinton Public Hospital. (Aug. 1, 2021)

Staffing shortages will temporarily close the emergency department at the Clinton Public Hospital for a short period at the beginning of July.

Starting on July 2, the hospital’s emergency department will close for three days, the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance said in a media release.

The emergency department is scheduled to reopen on July 5 at 8 a.m.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 9-1-1. Paramedics will get you to the nearest Emergency Department for care, the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance said.

Nearby emergency departments at the Seaforth Community Hospital and Alexandra Marine & General Hospital remain open.

