Stage 2 LRT worker seriously injured

A worker at a Stage 2 LRT construction site was seriously injured Thursday morning when he was struck by a load of a forklift, which had tipped.

Ottawa police and paramedics responded to the site on Roosevelt Avenue in Ottawa’s west end just before 10:30 a.m.

Police said a 59-year-old man suffered a head injury on the job. Paramedics say the victim was transported to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre for treatment.

A spokesman for the provincial ministry of labour says the ministry was notified of the workplace injury on Thursday.

"It was reported that a worker was injured after being struck by the load of a forklift which had tipped,” the statement said.

The worker is employed by Lemire Inc., a subcontractor on the project. A ministry inspector has been assigned to the case.

Crews at the site are working on a bus-only bridge between Roosevelt and Workman avenues, over the existing Transitway trench. The bridge is part of Stage 2 of Ottawa’s light rail transit project.

There was a police presence at the site early Thursday afternoon. Work was halted following the incident.

Ottawa police and the Ministry of Labour continue to investigate.

Police say a worker in his 50s suffered a head injury at the job site on Roosevelt Ave. Paramedics say he was transported to hospital with serious injuries. #ottnews @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/vU67lgw4DS

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, OC Transpo general manager John Manconi says Kiewit Eurovia Vinci (KEV), the contractor building the Stage 2 O-Train west extension, informed the city of a workplace incident near the Dominion Station construction site.

"The worker was transported to hospital in an ambulance. KEV has advised that they are working with the Ministry of Labour and Ottawa Police Services to investigate the incident," said Manconi.

Stage 2 of Ottawa's light rail transit system in the west end will be built along the old Transitway. Roosevelt Avenue is near the site of the future Kichi Sibi Station.