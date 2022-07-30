Stage 2 water restrictions take effect in Tofino

The District of Tofino has moved to Stage 2 water restrictions, meaning residents are no longer permitted to water outdoor plants that aren't being grown for food.

In a statement announcing the change Friday, the district said odd-numbered civic addresses can water food plants "by hand-held hose with an automatic shut-off mechanism or hand-held canister" on Mondays and Thursdays between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. and between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Even-numbered addresses can water food plants during those times on Tuesdays and Fridays.

"All other outdoor use of water is prohibited except to the minimum extent to remove salt water and provide basic hygienic cleaning," the district said.

The water restrictions will be in effect "until further notice," according to the district.