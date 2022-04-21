Stage set for potential new development at Bingemans property in Kitchener

The stage is set for a potential new development at the Bingemans property in Kitchener.

Two parcels of land totalling just under twenty hectares have been severed.

Last year, just under eight hectares of what used be a paintball course and open field was severed and zoned for heavy industry.

Earlier this week, the eastern section of the property, including the concert space and campground, were severed and zoned for a business park.

Bingemans says they have no plans at this time, but are setting the groundwork for future potential development options.