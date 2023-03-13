'Stagnant weather conditions' trapping air pollution in Calgary

Calgary residents who are sensitive to air pollution are being advised to take precautions because of adverse weather conditions on Monday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special air quality statement for the City of Calgary, as well as communities north of the city, on Monday afternoon.

"Stagnant weather conditions are creating elevated pollution levels," the agency said.

"Conditions are forecast to improve overnight tonight."

According to the Air Quality Health Index, both Calgary and Airdrie are listed at 7 or a "high risk" level for residents.

The scale suggested that individuals at risk should "reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors" until the situation improves.

"Children and the elderly should also take it easy," the AQHI's website said.

Everyone else is advised to consider taking the same precautions, especially if you are exhibiting symptoms such as throat irritation or coughing.

"People with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), can be particularly sensitive to air pollution. They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels," ECCC said.

"Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits."

Those with diabetes, children and the elderly are also at risk during periods of high air pollution.

Further information about Canada's air quality levels, how to identify risks and how to protect yourself can be found online.