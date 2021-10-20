Stagnation near seasonal in Calgary? That's probably just fine.

Yesterday, the discussion centred on a blocking pattern, thanks to a cutoff high.

Today, the discussion centres on the blocking pattern, thanks to a cutoff high.

Change is good, sure, but stagnation near seasonal is just as good. The change is coming this weekend. Our high pressure setup doesn't stick around forever, as a large low based in the Gulf of Alaska continues strengthening. The counter-clockwise rotation of this band will drive further south in the Pacific before curling landward, and its passage across the Rockies shouldn't have a massive impact on our temperatures. Steady as she goes!

The only disturbance continues to verify today; a shortwave will drive cloud in throughout the day Friday, bringing showers late. Our overnight low temperatures will be moderate, thanks to that cloud layer, so when I say "showers," I get to mean it, this time. Those will continue for a good portion of Saturday.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: spotty cloud, low 4 C

Thursday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: clear, low 1 C

Friday:

Building cloud

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: showers begin, low 5 C

Saturday:

Scattered rain showers, mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 1 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: cloudy periods, low 1 C

Our pics of the day come from Tab, who chose the macro lens for this fall photo:

And our Twitter pal Wendy in Priddis Valley caught the moonlight glowing off some low-lying fog to start the day!

You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!