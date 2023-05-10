Stamp Out Hunger event returns to the Sault

Canada Post letter carriers in Sault Ste. Marie are hoping for another successful Stamp Out Hunger campaign.

On Saturday, they'll be collecting non-perishable food items for local food banks.

Ken Sheaves, a Canada Post employee, said letter carriers are out daily, which gives them some perspective on the need for these sorts of campaigns.

"We see the need and we watch the lineups," said Sheaves.

"We have a food bank right beside our office, and as we're coming back from our own lunch breaks or whatever we're doing, we see the lineups. So, we recognize the need and we're happy to be able to participate and help."

Several foodbanks in Sault Ste. Marie will benefit from the campaign, including St. Vincent Place. Marketing and fundraising manager Sara McCleary said this year has been particularly challenging.

"It's even worse than usual because with the cost of living going up, we're getting fewer donations coming in as well, at the same time as the need is going up," she said.

Organizers ask that food donations be left at your door near the mailbox, or wherever your mail is delivered. Canada Post has been delivering Stamp Out Hunger flyers, which are to be attached to your food donation.

Collection starts Saturday morning at 10.