Stampede breakfast returns to CF Market Mall
CTV News Calgary Video Journalist
Stephanie Thomas
A popular Stampede tradition is back at CF Market Mall for the 50th year, with a fresh pancake breakfast and $10 gift cards for attendees.
Organizers expect to see 6,000 people over the course of Tuesday's breakfast that runs from 9 a.m. until noon.
Stampede breakfasts were effectively cancelled or drastically altered last year due to safety concerns amid the pandemic, CF Market Mall handed out pancake mix last year.
CF Market Mall general manager Darren Milne says being able to host the event in-person is a symbol the economy is beginning to open up and that the spirit of Stampede is coming alive in the city.
This year's event will also feature live music and attendees are encouraged to wear Stampede attire.
