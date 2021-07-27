Stampede not a super-spreader event: AHS
The Calgary Stampede wasn't the super-spreader event people feared it might be, according to a statement released by the Stampede Tuesday.
The organization said Alberta Health shared with it that 71 cases of COVID-19 were likely acquired at the Stampede, which they said represented about seven cases a day, or .01 per cent of the 528, 998 people who attended the Stampede in 2021.
“This year, our community celebration was the first step in the safe return of live events for our city and our country,” says Dana Peers, Interim Chief Executive Officer. “We believe Stampede 2021 was a success. We committed to operating safely, and these results show the effectiveness of the enhanced safety measures that were put in place.”
“The Stampede has gone above and beyond when it comes to safety measures, and events across the country can learn a great deal,” said Dr. Jia Hu, a public health physician advising the Stampede. “In context, over the past two weeks, 749 cases were reported across Alberta.
"The low number of cases associated with the Stampede is not unexpected," Hu added, "and reinforces the safe operating measures put in place along with the effectiveness of vaccines.”
