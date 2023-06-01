Stampede Park to host Calgary's Canada Day fireworks show
Calgarians will be able to take in a full-scale aerial fireworks show at Stampede Park for Canada Day this year.
"We're so happy to announce that our partner, the Calgary Stampede, will be the site for the launch of 2023 fireworks," said city manager David Duckworth in a statement Thursday.
Unfortunately, due to ongoing preparations in the area for the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, on-site viewing won't be possible.
The city's arts and culture committee originally cancelled the annual fireworks display in favour of "an enhanced pyrotechnics show" at Fort Calgary, but announced the traditional display would go ahead after all following intense backlash over the proposal from residents as well as some city councillors.
The city says it is still catering to the needs of those individuals who observe July 1 in different ways and the show from the stage at Fort Calgary will still go ahead.
Full details can be found on the city's website.
