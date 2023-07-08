Stampede Rodeo breaks in new format on Day 1

The Stampede Rodeo kicked off Friday, with a few twists to its format.

It used to be that there was an "A" pool and "B" pool, a wildcard Saturday and championship Sunday.

This year, there are three pools, with the top four competitors from each event advancing to championship Sunday.

While the format is new, one of the names lurking near the top of the leaderboard after one day of the Cowboys Rangeland Derby was a familiar one: Kurt Bensmiller.

Jamie Laboucane led the chucks Friday night at the Cowboys Rangeland Derby, turning in a time of 1:11:43, putting him atop the leaderboard after one night.

In second place was Chanse Vigen with Bensmiller lurking close behind in third place. Bensmiller, a four-time Rangeland Derby champion, three-time Calgary Stampede aggregate winner and a four-time World Champion Chuckwagon driver, turned in a time of 1:12.100.

Kurt's nephew Chance was in 21st place, turning in a time 1:14:3200.

This year marks 100 years of chuckwagon racing at the Calgary Stampede.

DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS

Some of the other highlights on Day 1 of the rodeo included Tim O'Connell, from Zwingle, Iowa, who was the first cowboy out of the chute in the bareback ride. O'Connell rode Shadow Warrior and bucked his horse to an 87 point ride.

In ladies' barrel racing, Lisa Lockhart of Oelrichs, South Dakota, completed her run in 17.58 seconds, earning her a first-place cheque worth $7,000.

In tie down roping, Michael Otero from Lowndesboro, Alabama, had the fastest hands on opening day, roping and tying his calf in 7.6 seconds.

Yahoo! We are back. Day one of the Stampede Rodeo, good ride there by Clayton Biglow. pic.twitter.com/hsFzJbEWFC

In Saddle Bronc, Leon Fountain of Corona, New Mexico, rode Business Girl, and the two of them combined for an 86.5-point ride, with Zeke Thurston of Big Valley in second place.

In steer wrestling, the best of the bunch was Dalton Massey of Hermiston, Oregon, who put his steer down in 4.7 seconds, winning $7,000.

J.C. Mortenson of Paulden, Arizona was the best of the bull riders on opening day, riding Jack O'Lantern to an 84.5-point total.

With files from Glenn Campbell