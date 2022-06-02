Stampede's Coke Stage lineup features Allesia Cara, Carly Rae Jepsen and The New Pornographers
Music fans will have an abundance of free shows at their disposal during the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, including the debut of an all new Coca-Cola Stage on the grounds.
The Calgary Stampede released this year's Coca-Cola Stage lineup on Thursday, a day after the Nashville North lineup was unveiled.
Headliners for the Coke Stage, which will be found along the banks of the Elbow River in the southwest corner of the grounds instead of its familiar haunt near Weadickville, include Milky Chance, Allesia Cara, Milky Chance, Kaskede, Alexisonfire, Cold War Kids, Tokyo Police Club and The New Pornographers.
All Coca-Cola Stage and Nashville North performances are free with admission to Stampede Park.
Thursday, July 7
- JP Saxe
- renforshort
Friday, July 8
- Bahamas
- Half Moon Run
- The Man Who
- Matt Masters
- Ryan Lindsay
Saturday, July 9
- SAINt JHN
- Jazz Cartier
- Cartel Madras
- Taylr
- Devon Cole
Sunday, July 10
- Milky Chance
- The Rural Alberta Advantage
- Shaela Miller
- Kyle McKearney
Monday, July 11
- Alexisonfire
- Cleopatrick
- Chastity
- Taylor-Rae
- Melissa Livingstone
Tuesday, July 12
- July Talk
- The Beaches
- JESSIA
- Josh Sahunta
- Maddie Storvold
Wednesday, July 13
- Tash Sultana
- Allan Rayman
- Ruby Waters
- Don Amero
- Clerel
Thursday, July 14
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Tyler Shaw
- Brittany Kennell
- Apollo Suns
Friday, July 15
- Cold War Kids
- Wolf Parade
- The New Pornographers
- Tokyo Police Club
Saturday, July 16
- Kaskade
- Whipped Cream
- Felix Cartal
- wuki
- Command Sisters
- Miesha & The Spanks
Sunday, July 17
- Alessia Cara
- Kiesza
- School of Rock
The @cocacola_ca Stage is back! Along the banks of the Elbow River, get ready to sing and dance to your favorite artists.
See the full lineup and get unlimited entries to Stampede Park to watch all your favourite artists with the Stampede SuperPass.
