Stampede shoots out of the gate with a 'Parade Friday' attendance record
The anticipation was building for three years, so you may not be surprised to hear that so many Calgarians were itching to get back to a "normal" Stampede.
More than 300,000 people flocked to Friday's morning parade to take in the sights and sounds of the city's premiere event — and those numbers didn't slow down when it came to attendance on the grounds.
"Friday really kicked things off well with over 130,000 people," communications manager Kristen Anderson said. "We were pumped."
There were 130,177 people, to be exact. That's a daily attendance record for the first full day of festivities, commonly referred to as "Parade Friday."
The numbers brought the total 2022 attendance to 154,713 after almost 25,000 showed up to Thursday's sneak a peek event.
"That says a lot," Anderson continued. "There's nothing better. The Stampede is Calgary, and vice versa. People need it and are ready to celebrate and come together again."
-
Toronto is in the midst of a housing crisis. Why are development fees set to go up by nearly 50 per cent?The cost of building housing in Toronto will soon rise by tens of thousands of dollars per unit as the city hikes development charges by nearly 50 per cent.
-
Canada targets oil and gas manufacturing in new Russian sanctionsCanada is targeting Russia's oil and gas sector as part of a new round of sanctions announced Saturday.
-
Man, woman wanted in connection with July 7 murder in Toronto's east endToronto police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old woman in the city’s east end.
-
Russian attack on Ukraine apartment building leaves 15 deadAt least 15 people were killed when a Russian rocket hit an apartment building in the eastern Ukraine town of Chasiv Yar and more than 20 people may still be trapped in the rubble, officials said Sunday.
-
Canada will return repaired gas turbine for Nord Stream 1 pipelineCanada will return a repaired Russian turbine to Germany needed for maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, Canada's minister of natural resources said in a statement on Saturday. The federal government is issuing a 'time-limited and revocable permit' to exempt the return of the turbine.
-
One year later: Investigation into Nicole Frenchman's disappearance continuesIt's now been one year since family and friends last saw Nicole Frenchman.
-
Speed a factor in overnight fatal motorcycle collision: EPSA 28-year-old riding a motorcycle died after a collision with a tree early Saturday morning.
-
Mountjoy Farmers Market in Timmins showcases new venders at new locationThe scent of summer is in the air at the Mountjoy Farmers Market in Timmins.
-
Sault kennel club hosts outdoor dog showThe Laird Fairgrounds in Echo Bay went to the dogs this weekend as people and their beloved pets competed in the first Canadian Kennel Club sanctioned dog show to be held in the area since the pandemic.