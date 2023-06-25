Stampeder Malik Henry says he has suffered devastating Achilles injury

Stampeders fans woke up Sunday from a tough loss to even tougher injury news.

Wide out Malik Henry announced on social media Sunday that he has ruptured his Achilles tendon.

"To everyone that DM'd me or reached out concerning last night, just wanted to give y''all an update," he wrote. "I ruptured my Achilles last night at the game. It's gonna be a long process but I know God wouldn't put me through anything I couldn't handle. Thank you for all the prayers."

Henry was injured on a non-contact play against the Roughriders. He was helped off the field and later carted off the sideline, according to TSN.ca.

There's no timeline for Henry's return.

His injury was just the latest to hit the Stamps offence. They're also missing wide out Reggie Begelton, number one running back Ka'Deem Carey, wide receiver Jalen Philpot and wide receiver Tyson Middlemost, according to a social media post by Salim Valji.

Malik Henry update: Worst case scenario, unfortunately.



Right now, the Stamps are down…



-# 1 & # 2 receivers Begelton & Henry

-WR Philpot, who was expected to take a big step in his sophomore season

-Depth WR Middlemost

-# 1 RB Carey



& potentially # 1 returner/backup RB Logan https://t.co/Qlg0rOkP5y

The Stamps haven't made an announcement concerning Henry's injury but they did quote tweet his announcement, saying "Wishing Malik a speedy recovery."

Wishing Malik a speedy recovery ❤️ https://t.co/edx8JKqdWl