Stampeders 3rd-round pick hopes for more winning ways in Calgary

Charlie Moore loves playing football and would like nothing more than to suit up in the CFL.

And the 23-year-old linebacker from the University of Calgary Dinos took one step closer to realizing that goal when he was selected in the third round of the CFL draft by the Calgary Stampeders.

Moore says it's a day he'll never forget.

"All of the sudden my phone rings and it's coach (Stampeders defensive coordinator Brent) Monson there and I was like, it kind of took me a while for it to feel real," Moore said.

"It was a surreal experience. I think I was in shock for most of the day to be honest."

The hard-hitting linebacker played three seasons with the Dinos, recording 77 tackles, one sack and three forced fumbles.

Moore says staying in Calgary was something he was hoping for.

"Secretly, I'd say Calgary was kind of at the top of my list," he told CTV.

"I mean I was happy to go and play anywhere but deep down I kind of wanted to stay here. So everything worked out pretty great for me."

Moore has been a winner during his high school and university football days.

Not only did he win the Vanier Cup with the Dinos, his high school football team in South Delta, B.C., also won a provincial title.

Moore says he's had success at a number of sports and is hoping it will carry on with the Stampeders.

"Definitely adds a bit of confidence. I mean, I've been pretty fortunate to play on some pretty good teams across multiple sports," he said.

"I think having that success definitely kind of gives you the confidence to approach the next step with a lot of energy and you don't hold back."

Moore is 6'3 and weighs 215 pounds. He's going to get a real shot at starting his career with the Stampeders on special teams.

Moore says he wants to be noticeable out there.

"I like to play with a pretty high motor. I think that kind of sets me apart from the rest," he said.

"I think I play pretty fast and aggressively. I think if you watch my tape that's pretty much what you'll find.

Moore's best friend is fellow Dino linebacker Grant McDonald. The two have been playing sports together since they were seven years old.

McDonald was also selected in the CFL draft. The Edmonton football team took him in the second round, 14th overall.

Moore says it'll be strange facing his buddy on the other side of the ball, but at the same time he's looking forward to it.