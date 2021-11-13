Stampeders clinch playoff spot, eliminate Lions with 33-23 win over B.C.
The Calgary Stampeders clinched a playoff spot with a 33-23 win over the B.C. Lions on Friday night.
The result also officially eliminated the lacklustre Lions (4-9) from playoff contention.
Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns for the Stampeders (7-6), connecting on 20 of 26 attempts. Calgary kicker Rene Paredes made two field goals, including a 44-yarder in the third quarter.
B.C.'s Michael Reilly had 340 passing yards and a touchdown as his side lost its seventh game in a row. Nick Vogel added three field goals for the hometown Lions, including a 39-yard strike, in his first-ever CFL game.
Lions fans began streaming to the exits with just over two minutes left in the game after Reilly was sacked for the second time in the game and Darnell Sakney recovered the fumble at the B.C. 46-yard line.
Earlier in the quarter, Mitchell dished a short pass to Malik Henry and he sprinted nine yards into the end zone for Calgary's fourth TD of the night. Paredes made the convert, putting the Stamps up 33-23 with less than four minutes on the clock.
(The Canadian Press)
-
Scott Moffatt announces he will not seek new council term in 2022Three-term Ottawa city councillor Scott Moffatt says he will not be seeking re-election in 2022. The 11-year veteran at city hall told CTV News Ottawa the time was right for a new chapter.
-
Male taken to out-of-region hospital after reports of shooting in KitchenerWaterloo regional police are investigating after reports of shots fired in Kitchener Saturday night.
-
Calgarians give food and supplies to homeless on World Kindness DayCalgarians spent two hours handing out food and supplies to the homeless at Olympic Plaza on Saturday.
-
Three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex Catholic District School BoardDozens of students in the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board will not be returning to class after the weekend due possible exposure to COVID 19
-
London, Ont. 65th Annual Santa Claus Parade sees large turnoutThe 65th annual Santa Claus was back on London’s city streets, returning to its traditional route
-
New indoor courts for padel open, first in countryA new padel court opened in Calgary Saturday, it’s the first indoor court for the sport in the country.
-
COVID-19 induced surgery times tackled by new cross border businessA new business based in Windsor and Sarnia, Ontario is connecting people waiting for elective surgeries with more timely private-care options
-
Girl, 6, dead after car crashes into tree in EtobicokeA child is without vital signs after a car crashed into a tree in Etobicoke, paramedics say.
-
Toronto car crash leaves woman dead, another seriously injuredTwo people were taken to hospital, one in critical condition, after a car struck a pole on The Queensway.